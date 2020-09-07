TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Benton Central and Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac and Oakwood/Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Watseka and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:15 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Girls Golf

Rensselaer and Seeger at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m. (Oak Grove)

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Match Play, 8 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Danville and Oakwood at Westville, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Boys Tennis

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Cycling

Tour de France, stage 10, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Game 1: Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, quarterfinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY DAYTIME

Cycling

Tour de France, stage 11, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you