ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1 Qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 1:15 p.m.
ARCA Series: General Tire 150, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, FS1, 5 p.m.
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament: Quarterfinal, ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Basketball Tournament: Quarterfinal, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Workday Charity Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Workday Charity Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
American Century Championship, second round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at Lotte Giants, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 251 prelims. ESPN, 5 p.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Norwich City at West Ham, NBC Sports Network, 6:25 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, NBC Sports Network, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Sheffield United vs. Chelsea, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League: Brighton vs. Manchester City, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls, FOX, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:05 a.m.
IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Quaker State 400, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Drag Racing
Indianapolis Drag Race 1, FOX, 11 a.m.
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament: semifinal, ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Basketball Tournament: semifinal, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Workday Charity Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Workday Charity Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
American Century Championship, second round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos at LG Twins, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Wolves vs. Everton, NBC Sports Network, 6 a.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, NBC Sports Network, 8:10 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham vs. Arsenal, NBC Sports Network, 10:25 a.m.
Serie A Soccer: Parma vs. Bologna, ESPN, 12:25 p.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Leicester City NBC Sports Network, 12:55 p.m.
USL Championship: Louisville FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United FC, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Soccer
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Southhampton, NBC Sports Network, 1:55 p.m.
MLS Is Back Tournament: Los Angeles FC vs. Houston Dynamo, FS1, 7 p.m.
USL Championship: Oklahoma City Energy vs. Tulsa FC, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MLS Is Back Tournament: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
