TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Schlarman Academy and Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)

Westville at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at North Putnam, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville and Urbana University High at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College and Illinois Central College Invitational, 8 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Tennis

Sectional Tournament at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

AL Wild Card, Game 1: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, ABC, 1 p.m.

AL Wild Card, Game 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, ESPN, 2 p.m.

AL Wild Card, Game 1: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays, TBS, 4 p.m.

AL Wild Card, Game 1: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians, 6 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, first round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Semifinals, Game 5: Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

NL Wild Card, Game 1: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, ESPN, 11 a.m.

AL Wild Card, Game 2:Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, ESPN, noon

NL Wild Card, Game 1: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, ABC, 1 p.m.

AL Wild Card, Game 2: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, ESPN, 3 p.m.

AL Wild Card, Game 2: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay, TBS, 3 p.m.

NL Wild Card, Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

AL Wild Card, Game 2: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians, ESPN, 7 p.m.

NL Wild Card, Game 1: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, 10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, ABC, 8 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, second round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

