TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Schlarman Academy and Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)
Westville at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at North Putnam, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville and Urbana University High at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College and Illinois Central College Invitational, 8 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Tennis
Sectional Tournament at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
AL Wild Card, Game 1: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, ABC, 1 p.m.
AL Wild Card, Game 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, ESPN, 2 p.m.
AL Wild Card, Game 1: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays, TBS, 4 p.m.
AL Wild Card, Game 1: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, first round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Semifinals, Game 5: Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
NL Wild Card, Game 1: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, ESPN, 11 a.m.
AL Wild Card, Game 2:Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, ESPN, noon
NL Wild Card, Game 1: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, ABC, 1 p.m.
AL Wild Card, Game 2: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, ESPN, 3 p.m.
AL Wild Card, Game 2: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay, TBS, 3 p.m.
NL Wild Card, Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
AL Wild Card, Game 2: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NL Wild Card, Game 1: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, ABC, 8 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, second round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
