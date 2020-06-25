TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
ARCA Series: General Tire 200, FS1, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Motorcross
Supercross, Round 17, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Tennis
WTA Tour: Credit One Bank Invitational, FSN Midwest, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series: Pocono Organics 150, FS1, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Pocono Organics 325, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Boxing
Junior Lightweights: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela, ESPN, 10 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night prelims, ESPN, 4 p.m.
UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Wolves, NBC Sports Network, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga Soccer: VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:20 a.m.
FA Cup Soccer: Norwich City vs. Manchester Unite, ESPN, 11:25 a.m.
NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC, CBS, 11:30 a.m.
