TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Danville at Urbana, 4 p.m.

Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

IHSA Class 2A Normal University High Regional: Danville at Illinois State University's Weibring Golf Course

IHSA Class 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional: Hoopeston Area at Kankakee Elks Country Club

IHSA Class 1A Schlarman Academy Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Danville Country Club

Prep Girls Tennis

Mahomet-Seymour at Schlarman Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Southmont at Seeger, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Golf

IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Salt Fork at Shewami Country Club

Prep Boys Soccer

IHSAA Class 1A Bethesda Christian Sectional: Covington vs. Cascade, 6 p.m.

Women's College Golf

DACC Fall Invitational, 1 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

National League Division Series, Game 1: Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.

American League Division Series, Game 2: Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics, TBS, 3:30 p.m.

American League Division Series, Game 2: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, TBS, 7 p.m.

National League Division Series, Game 1: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 9:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 4: Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ABC, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

NHL Draft, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Finals, Game 3: Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

National League Division Series, Game 2: Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, MLB Network, 1 p.m.

American League Division Series, Game 3: Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics, TBS, 2:30 p.m.

American League Division Series, Game 3: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, TBS, 6 p.m.

National League Division Series, Game 1: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

NHL Draft, NBC Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis

French Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

