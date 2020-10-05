TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Danville at Urbana, 4 p.m.
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
IHSA Class 2A Normal University High Regional: Danville at Illinois State University's Weibring Golf Course
IHSA Class 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional: Hoopeston Area at Kankakee Elks Country Club
IHSA Class 1A Schlarman Academy Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Danville Country Club
Prep Girls Tennis
Mahomet-Seymour at Schlarman Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Seeger, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Girls Golf
IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Salt Fork at Shewami Country Club
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSAA Class 1A Bethesda Christian Sectional: Covington vs. Cascade, 6 p.m.
Women's College Golf
DACC Fall Invitational, 1 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
National League Division Series, Game 1: Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 2: Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics, TBS, 3:30 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 2: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, TBS, 7 p.m.
National League Division Series, Game 1: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 9:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 4: Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ABC, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
NHL Draft, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Finals, Game 3: Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
National League Division Series, Game 2: Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, MLB Network, 1 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 3: Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics, TBS, 2:30 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 3: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, TBS, 6 p.m.
National League Division Series, Game 1: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
NHL Draft, NBC Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.
Tennis
French Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
