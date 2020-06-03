TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

FRIDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SATURDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants vs. Kia Tigers, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

FRIDAY

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Hanwha Eagles, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Rugby

NRL Rugby: Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, FS1, 5 a.m.

SATURDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Vet Tix Camping World 200, FS1, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Indy Car qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Indy Car: Genesys 300, NBC, 7 p.m.

Bowling

PBA Tour: Strike Derby, FOX, 7 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Kwoom Heroes, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 250 preliminaries, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Rugby

NRL Rugby: Parramatta Eels vs. Manly-Warringah Sea-Eagles, FS1, 2:30 a.m.

Soccer

Bundesilga Soccer: Bayern Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:20 a.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

