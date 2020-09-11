TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 9 a.m.

North Vermillion at Benton Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Wabash River Conference Meet, 8 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Bi-County Meet, Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at West Lafayette Harrison Tournament, 8 a.m.

Fountain Central at Hornet Invitational, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion Falcon Invitational, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Donovan at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)

Oakwood at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Ironhorse)

Prep Girls Golf

Attica, Covington and Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills)

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Tuscany Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.

IndyCar: IndyCar Series Mid-Ohio, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Duke at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, stage 14, CNBC, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Safeway Open, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Nights, NBC, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Women's Championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Tuscan Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:05 a.m.

Indy Car: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, NBC, noon

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 15, CNBC, 6 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Safeway Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, CBS, noon

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, FOX, noon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, FOX, 3 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Men's Championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

National Football League

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

