TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 9 a.m.
North Vermillion at Benton Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Wabash River Conference Meet, 8 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Bi-County Meet, Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at West Lafayette Harrison Tournament, 8 a.m.
Fountain Central at Hornet Invitational, 8 a.m.
North Vermillion Falcon Invitational, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Donovan at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)
Oakwood at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Ironhorse)
Prep Girls Golf
Attica, Covington and Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills)
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Tuscany Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.
IndyCar: IndyCar Series Mid-Ohio, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Duke at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, stage 14, CNBC, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Safeway Open, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Nights, NBC, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Women's Championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Tuscan Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:05 a.m.
Indy Car: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, NBC, noon
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 15, CNBC, 6 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Safeway Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, CBS, noon
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, FOX, noon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, FOX, 3 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Men's Championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
