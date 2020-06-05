TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Vet Tix Camping World 200, FS1, noon
NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
Indy Car qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Indy Car: Genesys 300, NBC, 7 p.m.
Bowling
PBA Tour: Strike Derby, FOX, 7 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at Kwoom Heroes, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 250 preliminaries, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Rugby
NRL Rugby: Parramatta Eels vs. Manly-Warringah Sea-Eagles, FS1, 2:30 a.m.
Soccer
Bundesilga Soccer: Bayern Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:20 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500, FOX, 2 p.m.
Bull Riding
PBR Tour: PBR Monster Team Challenge, CBS, 11:30 a.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at Kwoom Heroes, ESPN, midnight
Soccer
Bundesilga Soccer: Werder Bremen vs. VFL Wolfsburg, FS1, 6:20 a.m.
Bundesilga Soccer: FC Union Berlin vs. Schalke 04, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesilga Soccer: FC Augsburg vs. Cologne, FS1, 10:30 a.m.
MONDAY
No sports scheduled
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
