Local Sports Calendar
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Track
Big 12 Indoor Invitational: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 2A Super-Sectional at Springfield: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Big 12 Indoor Invitational: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: FanShield 500, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Maryland, CBS, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, noon.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship: CBS, 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State, CBS, 3:20 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, final round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training Exhibition: Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Fox Sports Net Midwest, noon
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
XFL Football
St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders, FS1, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay Vipers at LA Wildcats, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Shebelieves Cup: United States vs. Spain, ESPN, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Horizon League Tournament: Illinois-Chicago vs. Wright State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.