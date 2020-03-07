Local Sports Calendar

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Track

Big 12 Indoor Invitational: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSA Class 2A Super-Sectional at Springfield: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Big 12 Indoor Invitational: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: FanShield 500, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Michigan at Maryland, CBS, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, noon.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship: CBS, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State, CBS, 3:20 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, final round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Spring Training Exhibition: Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Fox Sports Net Midwest, noon

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

XFL Football

St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders, FS1, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay Vipers at LA Wildcats, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Shebelieves Cup: United States vs. Spain, ESPN, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Horizon League Tournament: Illinois-Chicago vs. Wright State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you