TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
FRIDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Boxing
Super Bantamweights: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Burnley vs. Watford. NBC Sports Network, 11:55 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester City, NBC Sports Network, 2:10 p.m.
Tennis
WTA Tour: Credit One Bank Invitational, FSN Midwest, TENNIS, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
ARCA Series: General Tire 200, FS1, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Motorcross
Supercross, Round 17, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Tennis
WTA Tour: Credit One Bank Invitational, FSN Midwest, 3 p.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.