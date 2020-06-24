TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

FRIDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SATURDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Boxing

Super Bantamweights: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Soccer

Premier League: Burnley vs. Watford. NBC Sports Network, 11:55 a.m.

Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester City, NBC Sports Network, 2:10 p.m.

Tennis

WTA Tour: Credit One Bank Invitational, FSN Midwest, TENNIS, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

ARCA Series: General Tire 200, FS1, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Motorcross

Supercross, Round 17, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Tennis

WTA Tour: Credit One Bank Invitational, FSN Midwest, 3 p.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

