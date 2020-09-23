TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Urbana, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Attica at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Covington at South Newton, 6:30 p.m.

College Cross Country

Danville Area Community College at Olivet Nazarene University, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 7: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.

National Football League

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Semifinals, Game 2: Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA Semifinals, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Attica at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: World of Westgate 200, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Game 1: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4: Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

