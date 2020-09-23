TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)
Oakwood at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Urbana, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Covington at South Newton, 6:30 p.m.
College Cross Country
Danville Area Community College at Olivet Nazarene University, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 7: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.
National Football League
Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Semifinals, Game 2: Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
WNBA Semifinals, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: World of Westgate 200, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Game 1: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4: Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
