TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Toyota 200, FS1, 5 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota 500, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.
THURSDAY
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dions vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.