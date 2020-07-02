TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: GRM Grand Prix Qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Korea Baseball Organization
LG Twins at Samsung Lions, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
Indy Car: GRM Grand Prix, NBC, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, NBC, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
English Derby and English Oaks, FS1, 9 a.m.
Korea Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes vs. KT Wiz, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Norwich City at Brighton, NBC Sports Network, 6:25 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth, NBC Sports Network, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Wolves vs. Arsenal, NBC Sports Network, 11:25 a.m.
DFB-Pokal Soccer: Bayern Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, ESPN2, 12:45 p.m.
Premier League: Chelsea vs. Watford, NBC Sports Network, 1:55 p.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.