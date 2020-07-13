TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament: Championship,  ESPN, 6 p.m.

Boxing

Junior Lightweight: Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament: Miami CF at Chicago Fire, ESPN, 8 a.m.

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Norwich City, NBC Sports Network, 2:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: All-Star Race, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims, ESPN, 6 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Inge, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Serie A League: Sampdora vs. Cagliari, ESPN, 12:25 p.m.

Serie A League: Lecce vs. Fiorentina, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

USL Championship Soccer: Birmingham Legion vs. Memphis 901, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you