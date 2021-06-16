TODAY
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 1A State Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area and Salt Fork at O'Brien Field in Charleston, noon
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute (Ind.) Tournament
Collegiate Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans (doubleheader) 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold (doubleheader), 6 p.m.
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute (Ind.) Tournament
Collegiate Baseball
Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, NBC, 6 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Olympics
2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, NBC, 5 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Olympics
2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC, 8 p.m.
2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.