TODAY

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 1A State Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area and Salt Fork at O'Brien Field in Charleston, noon

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute (Ind.) Tournament

Collegiate Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans (doubleheader) 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold (doubleheader), 6 p.m.

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute (Ind.) Tournament

Collegiate Baseball

Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, NBC, 6 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Olympics

2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, NBC, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Olympics

2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC, 8 p.m.

2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

