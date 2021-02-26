TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Heritage at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Danville, 1 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 2 p.m.
Martinsville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Cissna Park at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, noon
Danville at Peoria Manual, noon
Oakwood at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Vandalia at Danville, 1 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Vandalia at Danville, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Rend Lake Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Lake Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Danville at Rantoul, 5:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Milford, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Contender Boats 300, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Indiana, FOX, 11 a.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, FS1, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Indiana at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
College Football
South Dakota at Illinois State, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Golf
World Golf Championship: Workday Championship at the Concession, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
World Golf Championship: Workday Championship at the Concession, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
National Hockey League
Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, FSN Midwest, 9:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Dixie Vodka 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Villanova at Butler, CBS, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Maryland, CBS, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Ohio State, CBS, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Rutgers at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, FS1, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Women's College Volleyball
Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
World Golf Championship: Workday Championship at the Concession, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
World Golf Championship: Workday Championship at the Concession, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, final round, GOLF, 3:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, FSN Midwest, noon
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, FSN Midwest, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
