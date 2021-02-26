TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Heritage at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Danville, 1 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 2 p.m.

Martinsville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Cissna Park at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, noon

Danville at Peoria Manual, noon

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Vandalia at Danville, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Vandalia at Danville, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Rend Lake Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Lake Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Danville at Rantoul, 5:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Milford, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Contender Boats 300, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Michigan at Indiana, FOX, 11 a.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, FS1, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Indiana at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football

South Dakota at Illinois State, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Golf

World Golf Championship: Workday Championship at the Concession, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

World Golf Championship: Workday Championship at the Concession, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

National Hockey League

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, FSN Midwest, 9:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Dixie Vodka 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Villanova at Butler, CBS, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Maryland, CBS, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio State, CBS, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Rutgers at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, FS1, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Women's College Volleyball

Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

World Golf Championship: Workday Championship at the Concession, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

World Golf Championship: Workday Championship at the Concession, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, final round, GOLF, 3:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, FSN Midwest, noon

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, FSN Midwest, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

