TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Attica at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Bloomington at Danville, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Danville at Vandalia, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Danville at Vandalia, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Montgomery and North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Minnesota
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Busch Clash, FS1, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Michigan State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
St. John's at Butler, FS1, 8 p.m.
Indiana State at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:25 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 p.m.
Australian Open, second round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Daytona 500 qualifying, FS1, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Missouri State, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Indiana, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 p.m.
Australian Open, second round, ESPNEWS, 8 p.m.
Australian Open, second round, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
