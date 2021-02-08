TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Attica at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Bloomington at Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Danville at Vandalia, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Danville at Vandalia, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Montgomery and North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Minnesota

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Busch Clash, FS1, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Penn State at Michigan State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

St. John's at Butler, FS1, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:25 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 p.m.

Australian Open, second round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Daytona 500 qualifying, FS1, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Indiana, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 p.m.

Australian Open, second round, ESPNEWS, 8 p.m.

Australian Open, second round, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

