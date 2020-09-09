TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at North Montgomery Charger Classic, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Champaign Judah Christian and Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Milford and Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Ironhorse)
Prep Girls Golf
Attica and Southmont at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills)
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
North Vermillion at Linton-Stockton, 6 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4 p.m. (Shagbark)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 12, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Safeway Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Semifinal, Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, ESPN, 5:40 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Women's semifinals, men's doubles, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
U.S. Open: Women's semifinals, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY DAYTIME
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 13, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Safeway Open, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Men's semifinals, women's doubles, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Men's semifinals, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
