TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: My Bariatric Solutions 200, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Vankor 350, FS1, 7 p.m.
Indy Car: Iowa IndyCar 250's race 2, NBC Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes vs. SK Wyverns, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night prelims, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Serie A Soccer: Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta, ESPN, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Norwich City vs. Burnley, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Serie A Soccer: Cagliari vs. Sassuolo, ESPN, noon
MLS is Back Tournament: Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Los Angeles FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:05 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, final round, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Southhampton, NBC Sports Network, 7:55 a.m.
Serie A Soccer: Parma vs. Sampdoria, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham vs. Leicester City, NBC Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Serie A Soccer: Fiorentina vs. Torino, ESPN2, 12:25 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago Fire vs. San Jose Earthquakes, FS1, 7 p.m.
USL Championship Soccer: Sacramento Republic FC at Reno 1868, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament: Intra Miami CF vs. New York FC, ESPN, 8 a.m.
Premier League: Sheffield United vs. Everton, NBC Sports Network, 11:55 a.m.
Premier League: Wolves vs. Crystal Palace, NBC Sports Network, 2:10 p.m.
USL Championship: Hartford Athletic vs. Loudoun United, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
