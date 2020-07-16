TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
IndyCar: Iowa 250 qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
IndyCar: Iowa 250, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, second round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears vs. Kia Tigers, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: West Ham vs. Watford, NBC Sports Network, 1:55 p.m.
USL Championship Soccer: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. North Carolina FC, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England Revolution, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado Rapids, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: My Bariatric Solutions 200, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Vankor 350, FS1, 7 p.m.
Indy Car: Iowa IndyCar 250's race 2, NBC Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes vs. SK Wyverns, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night prelims, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Serie A Soccer: Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta, ESPN, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Norwich City vs. Burnley, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Serie A Soccer: Cagliari vs. Sassuolo, ESPN, noon
MLS is Back Tournament: Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Los Angeles FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
