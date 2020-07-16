TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SATURDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

IndyCar: Iowa 250 qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

IndyCar: Iowa 250, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Memorial, second round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears vs. Kia Tigers, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Soccer

Premier League: West Ham vs. Watford, NBC Sports Network, 1:55 p.m.

USL Championship Soccer: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. North Carolina FC, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England Revolution, ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado Rapids, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: My Bariatric Solutions 200, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Vankor 350, FS1, 7 p.m.

Indy Car: Iowa IndyCar 250's race 2, NBC Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes vs. SK Wyverns, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night prelims, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Serie A Soccer: Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Norwich City vs. Burnley, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Serie A Soccer: Cagliari vs. Sassuolo, ESPN, noon

MLS is Back Tournament: Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo, ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Los Angeles FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you