TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, FoxSports1, WRHK-FM 94.9, 6 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Major League Baseball

MLB Draft, first round, ESPN, MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Motocross

Monster Energy Supercross Round 14, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Major League Baseball

MLB Draft, rounds 2-5, ESPN2, MLB Network, 4 p.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you