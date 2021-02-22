TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Westville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Pana at Danville, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Schlarman Academy at Tuscola, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Salt Fork, 7:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Seton Hall at Butler, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, NBC Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. Argentina, FS1, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

