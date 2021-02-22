TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Westville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Pana at Danville, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Schlarman Academy at Tuscola, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Salt Fork, 7:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Seton Hall at Butler, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, NBC Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. Argentina, FS1, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
