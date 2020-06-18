TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot, Day 4, NBC Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage: Second Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at LG Twins, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Norwich City vs. Southampton, NBC Sports Network, 11:55 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham vs. Manchester United, NBC Sports Network, 2:10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Unhinged 300, Fox Sports 1, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage: Third Round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage: Third Round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot, NBC, 8 a.m.
Belmont Stakes, NBC, 2 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at LG Twins, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night prelims, ESPN, 4 p.m.
UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Watford vs. Leicester City, NBC Sports Network, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga soccer: Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg, Fox Sports 1, 8:20 a.m.
Premier League: Brighton vs. Arsenal, NBC Sports Network, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: West Ham vs. Wolves, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
