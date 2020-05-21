TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Korean Baseball Organization
KT Wiz at LG Twins, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.
SATURDAY
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at Samsung Lions, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga Soccer: Vfl Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, Fox Sports 1, 8:20 a.m.
Bundesliga Soccer: Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Fox Sports 1, 11:20 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Coca-Cola 600 qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Coca-Cola 600, FOX, 5 p.m.
Golf
Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity, TBS, TNT, TruTV, 2 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Hanwha Eagles at NC Dinos, ESPN, midnight
Soccer
Bundesliga Soccer: Schalke O4 vs. FC Augsburg, Fox Sports 1, 6:20 a.m.
Bundesliga Soccer: Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig, Fox Sports 1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga Soccer: Cologne vs. Fourtuna Dusseldorf, Fox Sports 1, 8:30 a.m.
