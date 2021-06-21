TODAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Lafayette (Ind.) 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, (doubleheader) 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, ESPN, 8:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 5: Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, 11:30 a.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
