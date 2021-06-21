TODAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Lafayette (Ind.) 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, (doubleheader) 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, ESPN, 8:10 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 5: Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, 11:30 a.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

