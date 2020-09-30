TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Frontier and South Newton at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.
Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Harrison Park, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville, Peoria High and Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA sectional tournament semifinal at Fountain Central: Attica vs. Covington, 3:30 p.m.
IHSAA sectional tournament semifinal at Fountain Central: Fountain Central vs. Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at Covington, 6 p.m.
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA sectional tournament championship at Fountain Central: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Bloomington Purple & Gold Invitational, 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Shoprite LPGA Classic, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
NL Wild Card, Game 2: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, ESPN, 11 a.m.
NL Wild Card, Game 2: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, ABC, 2 p.m.
AL Wild Card, Game 3: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, ESPN,2 p.m.
NL Wild Card, Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, WDAN- AM 1490, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
AL Wild Card, Game 3 (if necessary): New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NL Wild Card, Game 2: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
National Football League
Denver Broncos at New York Jets, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, second round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Shoprite LPGA Classic, second round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
NL Wild Card, Game 3 (If necessary): Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, ABC, 1 p.m.
NL Wild Card, Game 3 (If necessary): Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, ESPN, 2 p.m..
NL Wild Card, Game 3 (If necessary): Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
NL Wild Card, Game 3 (if necessary): St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ABC, 8 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, third round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Finals, Game 1: Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
