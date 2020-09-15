TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Terre Haute North, 4 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College Invitational, 8 a.m. (Danville Country Club)
THURSDAY
Prep Cross Country
Bi-County Meet: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:15 p.m.
Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)
Oakwood at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Western Boone, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
North Montgomery at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Covington, 5 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at St. Mary of the Woods College, noon
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 17, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 6 (if necessary): Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: UNOH 200, Fox Sports One, 6:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 18, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, NBC, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs: Second-round game, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs: Second-round game, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.