TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Terre Haute North, 4 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College Invitational, 8 a.m. (Danville Country Club)

THURSDAY

Prep Cross Country

Bi-County Meet: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:15 p.m.

Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)

Oakwood at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)

Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Western Boone, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

North Montgomery at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Covington, 5 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at St. Mary of the Woods College, noon

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 17, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 6 (if necessary): Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: UNOH 200, Fox Sports One, 6:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 18, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, NBC, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs: Second-round game, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs: Second-round game, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

