TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional preliminaries, 4:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan State, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional: Seeger vs. Sheridan, 6:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Faith Christian, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Iowa, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
National Hockey League
Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional: Seeger vs. Sheridan, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Penn State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Women's College Volleyball
Minnesota at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
