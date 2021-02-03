TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Seeger, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional preliminaries, 4:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan State, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional: Seeger vs. Sheridan, 6:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Faith Christian, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Iowa, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

National Hockey League

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional: Seeger vs. Sheridan, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Penn State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Women's College Volleyball

Minnesota at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

