Local Sports Calendar
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Covington vs. Clinton Central, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Champaign Centennial Indoor Invitational 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Champaign Centennial Indoor Invitational, 10 a.m.
Federal Prospects Hockey League
Danville Dashers at Danbury Hat Tricks, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Covington vs. Clinton Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 3A third-place game: Lombard Montini vs. Springfield Lanphier, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 3A championship: Chicago Simeon vs. Morton, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:45 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A third-place game: Roselle Lake Park, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A championship: Palatine Fremd, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7:15 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: LS Tractor 200 qualifying, FS1, noon
NASCAR Cup Series: FanShield 500 qualifying, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: LS Tractor 200, FS1, 3 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Indiana, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 1: Drake vs. Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: semifinal No. 2: Valparaiso vs. Indiana State or Missouri State, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 1: Indiana vs. Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 2: Michigan vs. Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, second round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training Exhibition: Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Fox Sports Net Midwest, noon
XFL Football
Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks, ABC, 1 p.m.
New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades, FOX, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: FanShield 500, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Maryland, CBS, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, noon.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship: CBS, 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State, CBS, 3:20 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, final round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training Exhibition: Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Fox Sports Net Midwest, noon
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
XFL Football
St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders, FS1, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay Vipers at LA Wildcats, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Shebelieves Cup: United States vs. Spain, ESPN, 4 p.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
