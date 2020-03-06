Local Sports Calendar

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Covington vs. Clinton Central, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Champaign Centennial Indoor Invitational 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Champaign Centennial Indoor Invitational, 10 a.m.

Federal Prospects Hockey League

Danville Dashers at Danbury Hat Tricks, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Covington vs. Clinton Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSA Class 3A third-place game: Lombard Montini vs. Springfield Lanphier, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11 a.m.

IHSA Class 3A championship: Chicago Simeon vs. Morton, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:45 p.m.

IHSA Class 4A third-place game: Roselle Lake Park, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 4A championship: Palatine Fremd, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7:15 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: LS Tractor 200 qualifying, FS1, noon

NASCAR Cup Series: FanShield 500 qualifying, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: LS Tractor 200, FS1, 3 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Indiana, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 1: Drake vs. Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: semifinal No. 2: Valparaiso vs. Indiana State or Missouri State, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Big Ten Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 1: Indiana vs. Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 2: Michigan vs. Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, second round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Spring Training Exhibition: Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Fox Sports Net Midwest, noon

XFL Football

Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks, ABC, 1 p.m.

New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades, FOX, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: FanShield 500, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Michigan at Maryland, CBS, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, noon.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship: CBS, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State, CBS, 3:20 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, final round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Spring Training Exhibition: Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Fox Sports Net Midwest, noon

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

XFL Football

St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders, FS1, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay Vipers at LA Wildcats, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Shebelieves Cup: United States vs. Spain, ESPN, 4 p.m.

