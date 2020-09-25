TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 9 a.m.
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Wabash River Conference Tournament preliminaries at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville, Normal West and Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 11 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
North Vermillion at the Riverton Parke Round-Robin, 8 a.m.
College Baseball
Vincennes University at Danville Area Community College, noon
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Marian University, noon
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria, 10 a.m.
Hoopeston Area, Milford and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Fisher and Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Wabash River Conference Tournament Finals at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Champaign Central at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College and Illinois Central College Invitational, 8 a.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Schlarman Academy and Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)
Westville at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at North Putnam, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville and Urbana University High at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College and Illinois Central College Invitational, 8 a.m.
