TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 9 a.m.

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Wabash River Conference Tournament preliminaries at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville, Normal West and Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 11 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion at the Riverton Parke Round-Robin, 8 a.m.

College Baseball

Vincennes University at Danville Area Community College, noon

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Marian University, noon

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria, 10 a.m.

Hoopeston Area, Milford and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Fisher and Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Wabash River Conference Tournament Finals at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Champaign Central at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College and Illinois Central College Invitational, 8 a.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Schlarman Academy and Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)

Westville at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at North Putnam, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville and Urbana University High at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College and Illinois Central College Invitational, 8 a.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

