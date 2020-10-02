TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Danville at Altamount, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area at Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Normal Better Ball Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA sectional tournament championship at Fountain Central: teams TBD, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Bloomington Purple & Gold Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Banks of the Wabash Classic: North Vermillion, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Carl Sandburg Invitational, 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Swimming
Charleston and Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Watseka, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Putnam at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Covington, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Cross Country
Danville at Urbana, 4 p.m.
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
IHSA Class 2A Normal University High Regional: Danville at Illinois State University's Weibring Golf Course
IHSA Class 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional: Hoopeston Area at Kankakee Elks Country Club
IHSA Class 1A Schlarman Academy Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Danville Country Club
Prep Girls Tennis
Mahomet-Seymour at Schlarman Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Seeger, 5 p.m.
