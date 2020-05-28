TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Korean Baseball Organization
KT Wiz vs. Kiwoom Heroes, ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.
SATURDAY
Korean Baseball Organization
KT Wiz at Kiwoom Heroes, ESPN2, 2:55 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims, ESPN, 5 p.m.
UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns, ESPN, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Food City 500, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears, ESPN, midnight
Soccer
Bundesilga Soccer: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. 1 FC Union Berlin, FS1, 8:20 a.m.
Bundesilga Soccer: SC Paderborn 07 vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1, 10:30 a.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.