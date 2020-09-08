TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Danville and Oakwood at Westville, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Boys Tennis

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at North Montgomery Charger Classic, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Champaign Judah Christian and Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Milford and Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Ironhorse)

Prep Girls Golf

Attica and Southmont at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills)

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Cycling

Tour de France, stage 11, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, FS1, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 6: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Western Conference semifinals, Game 4: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, quarterfinals, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY DAYTIME

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 12, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Safeway Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Women's semifinals, men's doubles, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

