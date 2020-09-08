TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Danville and Oakwood at Westville, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Boys Tennis
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at North Montgomery Charger Classic, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Champaign Judah Christian and Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Milford and Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Ironhorse)
Prep Girls Golf
Attica and Southmont at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills)
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour de France, stage 11, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, NBC Sports Chicago, FS1, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 6: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Western Conference semifinals, Game 4: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, quarterfinals, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY DAYTIME
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 12, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Safeway Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Women's semifinals, men's doubles, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
