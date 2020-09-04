TODAY

Prep Football

Fountain Central at Frontier, 11 a.m.

Jay County at Seeger, noon

Prep Cross Country

Seeger at Terre Haute North, 7:30 a.m.

Fountain Central at Lafayette Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.

Danville at Charleston, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts 200, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA U.S. Nationals qualifying, FS1, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, second round, GOLF, noon

Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 8:05 a.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors RV Truck Series: South Carolina Education Lottery 200, FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500, NBC Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Boxing

Welterweights: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos, FOX, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 9, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA U.S. Nationals, FS1, 10 a.m.

NHRA U.S. Nationals, FOX, noon

Golf

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.

U.S. Open,round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Golf

PGA: Tour Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA: Tour Championship, final round, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, round of 16, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

U.S. Open, round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you