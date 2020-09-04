TODAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Frontier, 11 a.m.
Jay County at Seeger, noon
Prep Cross Country
Seeger at Terre Haute North, 7:30 a.m.
Fountain Central at Lafayette Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.
Danville at Charleston, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Italian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts 200, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA U.S. Nationals qualifying, FS1, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, second round, GOLF, noon
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 8:05 a.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors RV Truck Series: South Carolina Education Lottery 200, FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500, NBC Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Boxing
Welterweights: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos, FOX, 7 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 9, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA U.S. Nationals, FS1, 10 a.m.
NHRA U.S. Nationals, FOX, noon
Golf
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.
U.S. Open,round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Golf
PGA: Tour Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA: Tour Championship, final round, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, round of 16, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
U.S. Open, round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
