TODAY

Prep Football

North Vermillion at Covington, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)

Beecher, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area and Iroquois West at Watseka, 4 p.m. (Shewami)

SATURDAY

Prep Football

Fountain Central at Frontier, 11 a.m.

Jay County at Seeger, noon

Prep Cross Country

Seeger at Terre Haute North, 7:30 a.m.

Fountain Central at Lafayette Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.

Danville at Charleston, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

North Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, second round, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA U.S. Nationals qualifying, FS1, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

