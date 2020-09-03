TODAY
Prep Football
North Vermillion at Covington, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)
Beecher, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area and Iroquois West at Watseka, 4 p.m. (Shewami)
SATURDAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Frontier, 11 a.m.
Jay County at Seeger, noon
Prep Cross Country
Seeger at Terre Haute North, 7:30 a.m.
Fountain Central at Lafayette Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.
Danville at Charleston, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
North Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, second round, GOLF, noon
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Italian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA U.S. Nationals qualifying, FS1, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 4 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
