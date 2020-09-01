Local Sports Calendar
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Girls Golf
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:45 p.m. (Harrison Hills)
Prep Boys Tennis
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 3:45 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Attica, Covington and Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont Invitational
Prep Boys Golf
Cissna Park, Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
Prep Girls Golf
Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Lafayette Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.