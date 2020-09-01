Local Sports Calendar

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Girls Golf

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:45 p.m. (Harrison Hills)

Prep Boys Tennis

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 3:45 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Attica, Covington and Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont Invitational

Prep Boys Golf

Cissna Park, Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

Prep Girls Golf

Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Lafayette Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

