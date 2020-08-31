TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area and Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Girls Golf
Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Crawfordsville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at Southmont, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Girls Golf
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:45 p.m. (Harrison Hills)
Prep Boys Tennis
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 3:45 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, first round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
