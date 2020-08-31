TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area and Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Girls Golf

Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Crawfordsville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Girls Golf

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:45 p.m. (Harrison Hills)

Prep Boys Tennis

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 3:45 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, first round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

