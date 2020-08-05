TODAY

Youth Baseball

Danville American Legion 15 and under championship: Sunset Funeral vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Lady Bison Invitational, 8 a.m.

SATURDAY

No Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, first round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, 3 p.m.

U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 7 p.m. 

National Basketball Association

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, TNT, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, TNT, 8 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Gander Outdoors and RV Truck Series: Henry Ford Health System 200, FS1, 5 p.m.

Golf

U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: PGA Championship, second round, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 7 p.m. 

National Basketball Association

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, TNT, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference qualifying round, Game 4: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Network, 5:45 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

