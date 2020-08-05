TODAY
Youth Baseball
Danville American Legion 15 and under championship: Sunset Funeral vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Lady Bison Invitational, 8 a.m.
SATURDAY
No Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, 3 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, TNT, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, TNT, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors and RV Truck Series: Henry Ford Health System 200, FS1, 5 p.m.
Golf
U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: PGA Championship, second round, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, TNT, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference qualifying round, Game 4: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Network, 5:45 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
