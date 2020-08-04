TODAY

Youth Baseball

Danville American Legion 12 and under championship: Country Store Health Foods vs. Lincoln Lanes, 5:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

Youth Baseball

Danville American Legion 15 and under championship: Sunset Funeral vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Lady Bison Invitational, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 7 p.m. 

National Basketball Association

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards, NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, first round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, 3 p.m.

U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 7 p.m. 

National Basketball Association

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, TNT, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, TNT, 8 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

