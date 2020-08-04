TODAY
Youth Baseball
Danville American Legion 12 and under championship: Country Store Health Foods vs. Lincoln Lanes, 5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Youth Baseball
Danville American Legion 15 and under championship: Sunset Funeral vs. Westville Post 21, 5:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Lady Bison Invitational, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards, NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, 3 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, TNT, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, TNT, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
