TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, TNT, 8 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream, NBA TV , 6 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm, NBA TV, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 7 p.m. 

National Basketball Association

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards, NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you