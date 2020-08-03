TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, TNT, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream, NBA TV , 6 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm, NBA TV, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards, NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 3: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
