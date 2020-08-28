TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central at Lafayette McCutcheon Invitational, 8 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign St. Thomas More, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Western Boone, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Olney Richland at Danville, 1 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Lebanon Tournament, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion at Benton Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Cissna Park, Milford and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)

Oakwood and Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Ironhorse)

Prep Girls Golf

Delphi at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

Indy Car: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400, NBC, 6 p.m.

Boxing

Junior Middleweights: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti, FOX, 7 p.m.

College Football

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 1, NBC Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, Fox Sports One, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky, ABC, 1 p.m.

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever. CBS, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:05 a.m.

NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series: Carshield 200, Fox Sports One, 11 a.m.

Indy Car: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400, NBC, 6 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 2, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, Noon

Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 3, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, first round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you