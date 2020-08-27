TODAY
Prep Football
Covington at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Milford and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)
College Cross Country
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central at Lafayette McCutcheon Invitational, 8 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign St. Thomas More, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Western Boone, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Olney Richland at Danville, 1 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Lebanon Tournament, 8 a.m.
North Vermillion at Benton Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
Indy Car: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400, NBC, 6 p.m.
Boxing
Junior Middleweights: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti, FOX, 7 p.m.
College Football
Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 1, NBC Sports Network, 7 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, Fox Sports One, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky, ABC, 1 p.m.
Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever. CBS, 3 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.