TODAY
Prep Cross Country
North Vermillion at Sullivan Invitational, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)
Prep Girls Golf
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Milford and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)
College Cross Country
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.