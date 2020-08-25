TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 3:30 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

THURSDAY

Prep Cross Country

North Vermillion at Sullivan Invitational, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)

Prep Girls Golf

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

South Newton at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

