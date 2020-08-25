TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 3:30 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
THURSDAY
Prep Cross Country
North Vermillion at Sullivan Invitational, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)
Prep Girls Golf
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
