TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington at West Lafayette Harrison, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Oakwood and Watseka at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Girls Golf
Tri-County at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
West Vigo at Covington, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 3:30 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
