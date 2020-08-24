TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington at West Lafayette Harrison, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Oakwood and Watseka at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Girls Golf

Tri-County at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

West Vigo at Covington, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 3:30 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

