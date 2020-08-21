TODAY

Prep Football

Owen Valley at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Grand Prix, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Western Boone Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Greencastle at Covington, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at West Vigo, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4 p.m. (Tri-County Country Club)

Fisher, Rantoul and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)

Prep Girls Golf

Covington and Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m. (Turkey Run)

Lafayette McCutcheon and West Lafayette at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

West Vigo at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Southmont at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Attica at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drydene 200 Race 1, NBC Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Boxing

Welterweights: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, FOX, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Game 3: Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, TNT, 2:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces, ABC, 2 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy 500, NBC, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drydene 200 Race 2, NBC Sports Network, noon

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 311, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Boxing

Welterweights: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, FOX, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, final round, GOLF, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest,1 p.m.

MONDAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 4: Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

