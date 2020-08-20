TODAY
Prep Football
Covington at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, ppd.
Southmont at Fountain Central, ppd.
SATURDAY
Prep Football
Owen Valley at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Grand Prix, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Western Boone Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Greencastle at Covington, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at West Vigo, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Covington at South Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
Indy 500 Carb Day, NBC Sports Network, 10 a.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: KDI Office Technology 200, Fox Sports One, 4 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, second round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, final round, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 6: St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Network, 8:45 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drydene 200, NBC Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Boxing
Welterweights: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, FOX, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night: Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Game 3: Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, TNT, 2:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces, ABC, 2 p.m.
Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.