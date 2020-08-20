TODAY

Prep Football

Covington at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, ppd.

Southmont at Fountain Central, ppd.

SATURDAY

Prep Football

Owen Valley at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Grand Prix, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Western Boone Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Greencastle at Covington, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at West Vigo, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Covington at South Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Auto Racing

Indy 500 Carb Day, NBC Sports Network, 10 a.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: KDI Office Technology 200, Fox Sports One, 4 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, second round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, final round, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 6: St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Network, 8:45 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drydene 200, NBC Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Boxing

Welterweights: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, FOX, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Game 3: Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, TNT, 2:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces, ABC, 2 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

