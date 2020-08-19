TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Seeger Hokum Karem, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Donovan, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford and St. Anne at Watseka, 4:30 p.m. (Shewami)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Faith Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Delphi, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, ppd.
Southmont at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Football
Owen Valley at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Grand Prix, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Western Boone Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Greencastle at Covington, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at West Vigo, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 12:10 p.m.
NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
Indy 500 Carb Day, NBC Sports Network, 10 a.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: KDI Office Technology 200, Fox Sports One, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, final round, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
