Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Seeger Hokum Karem, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Donovan, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford and St. Anne at Watseka, 4:30 p.m. (Shewami)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Faith Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Delphi, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Covington at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, ppd.

Southmont at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prep Football

Owen Valley at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Grand Prix, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Western Boone Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Greencastle at Covington, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at West Vigo, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 12:10 p.m.

NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

Indy 500 Carb Day, NBC Sports Network, 10 a.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: KDI Office Technology 200, Fox Sports One, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, final round, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

