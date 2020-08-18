TODAY

Prep Boys Tennis

Lafayette McCutcheon at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Seeger Hokum Karem, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Donovan, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford and St. Anne at Watseka, 4:30 p.m. (Shewami)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Faith Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Delphi, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest,1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest,4 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 12:10 p.m.

NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

