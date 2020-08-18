TODAY
Prep Boys Tennis
Lafayette McCutcheon at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Seeger Hokum Karem, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Donovan, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford and St. Anne at Watseka, 4:30 p.m. (Shewami)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Faith Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Delphi, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest,1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest,4 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 12:10 p.m.
NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
