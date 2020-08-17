TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)
Salt Fork at Milford, 4 p.m. (Shewami)
Prep Girls Golf
Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Tennis
Lafayette McCutcheon at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 1: Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, TNT, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackahawks, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest,1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest,4 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.