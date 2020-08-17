TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)

Salt Fork at Milford, 4 p.m. (Shewami)

Prep Girls Golf

Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Tennis

Lafayette McCutcheon at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 1: Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, TNT, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackahawks, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest,1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, FSN Midwest,4 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

